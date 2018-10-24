CBI director replaced, several officers transferred ‘in the interest of fairness’: Centre
The Congress said the removal of Alok Verma as CBI’s director was the ‘last nail’ into the agency’s independence.
The Centre on Tuesday sent Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave and appointed M Nageshwar Rao the interim director. Rao was a joint director at the agency. Several officers investigating the alleged involvement of Asthana in a bribery case were transferred.
Verma and Asthana have been locked in a power tussle and both have accused each other of accepting bribes. Last week, the CBI, under Verma, had named Asthana in a First Information Report in a bribery case.
Live updates
12.50 pm: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweets the transfer orders and wonders if the government is scared of an investigation into the Rafale deal with France. He says, “Illegality, interference and unconstitutionality of Modi government today has hit a ‘new low’.”
12.48 pm: The government’s decision was based on recommendations by the Central Vigilance Commission on Tuesday, says Jaitley. “CVC in its yesterday’s meeting said neither of these two officers nor any agency under their supervision can investigate charges against them,” he says, according to ANI. “The CVC’s recommendation and the government’s action is intended to restore the institutional integrity and credibility of CBI.”
12.35 pm: “To maintain the institutional integrity of CBI and in the interest of fairness, purely as an interim measure, they [Asthana and Verma] will sit out by going on leave,” says Jaitley. “An SIT not functioning under either of these officers will investigate. This is in accordance with highest standards of fairness.”
12.30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley defends the transfers, says they were “absolutely essential for fair investigation”, reports ANI. “Director has been accused by special director,” he says. “A special director has been accused by CBI. Two topmost officers of CBI have been accused. Now who will investigate it? Requirements of fairness and fair play have to be there. Government can’t investigate it.”
12 pm: Alok Verma moves the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision. The top court says it will hear his petition on Friday, Live Law reports.
11.55 am: The Centre has transferred a number of CBI officers who were investigating the alleged involvement of Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case. Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Bassi has been posted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Port Blair and asked to join his new post immediately in “public interest”, while Additional Superintendent of Police SS Gurm has been transferred to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.
The other officers who have been transferred are Deputy Inspectors General Manish Kumar Sinha, Tarun Gauba, Jasbir Singh, Anish Prasad, KR Chaurasia, Amit Kumar, and senior officers Ram Gopal, Satish Dagar, Arun Kumar Sharma, A Sai Manohar and V Murugesan.
9.50 am: There will be no movement of officials or files at either Verma’s or Asthana’s office till 2 pm, unidentified officials tell ANI.
9 am: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala says that with the decision to remove Verma, the Narendra Modi government has buried the “last nail” into the independence of CBI. “Systematic dismantling [and] denigrating of CBI is now complete,” he tweets.
8.50 am: Multiple reports say the CBI headquarters have been sealed, and nobody is being allowed in as a team of officers is inside, according to PTI.
8 am: In a late night order, the Centre sends Central Bureau of Investigation Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave and appoints M Nageshwar Rao the interim director, according to The Indian Express. Rao is currently a joint director at the agency.