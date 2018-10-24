A 20-year-old man allegedly raped a 100-year-old woman in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Monday night, the police said on Wednesday. “Argha Biswas alias Abhijit was caught by the family members of the old woman,” an unidentified police officer at the Chakdaha police station told IANS. “A complaint was filed on Tuesday.”

Biswas allegedly entered the woman’s room while she was sleeping alone, the Hindustan Times reported. After she screamed, her relatives ran into the room and caught Biswas.

Biswas, who is a resident of Gangaprasadpur area, was arrested and produced in a local court on Tuesday. The woman was taken to a hospital for medical tests, and then discharged.

“We recently heard about septuagenarians being raped,” Ranjit Sur, the vice-president of the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights,” told the Hindustan Times. “But that a 100-year-old can be a victim of such crimes is unheard of.” Sur was likely referring to an incident in Chatri village of East Midnapore district, where three men allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman in July.