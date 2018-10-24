India’s first engine-less train will be unveiled on October 29 and start its trial runs, PTI reported on Wednesday. Known as Train 18, it will be powered by a self-propulsion module minus a separate locomotive and will be capable of running at a speed of up to 160 km per hour.

The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory developed the prototype in 18 months. The 16-coach train is being regarded as a successor to the 30-year-old Shatabdi Express and will reduce journey time by 15% in comparison once the tracks are fitted to suit its speed. The Shatabdi Express, which currently runs on 20 routes, travels at 130 km per hour.

Integral Coach Factory General Manager Sudhanshu Mani said that it cost about Rs 100 crore to build the prototype and subsequent production will bring down the price. “It will be unveiled on October 29, then it will do three to four days of trial outside the factory, and then will be handed over to Research Design and Standards Organisation for further trials,” he said.

Train 18 will be fully air-conditioned and has been designed so that every passenger can have a look at the driver’s cabin. It will consist of two executive compartments in the middle with 52 seats each, while trailer coaches will be fitted with 78 seats each. The train will be equipped with CCTV cameras.