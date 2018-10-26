The domestic benchmark indices on Friday fell during early trade amid negative Asian cues, a day after falling to their lowest in seven months because of a decline in global equities. The BSE Sensex declined over 297 points and the broader NSE Nifty 50 index fell below the 10,100 mark.

However, they soon looked to have recovered. At 10.50 am, the Sensex was trading at 33,648.26 points, down 41.83, while the Nifty was trading at 10,104.10 points, down 20.80. Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and Reliance were the top gainers on the two indices while Yes Bank and National Thermal Power Corporation were the top losers. The shares of Yes Bank fell as much as 15%, the most in a month, to Rs 168.60 after its profit missed Bloomberg’s consensus estimates for the September quarter.

Meanwhile, the rupee weakened by 17 paise to 73.44 against the dollar in early trade amid increased demand for the American currency from importers and foreign fund outflows. On Thursday, the rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 73.27 against the dollar.