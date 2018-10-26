At least eight people died and three others injured in a firecracker factory explosion in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on Friday, PTI reported. The mishap took place in Rasoolpur village. The owner of the factory was also killed in the explosion, reported News18.

Badaun Senior Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said that the explosion took place around 4 pm in the licensed factory. “Seven persons died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries in hospital,” he said. “Three injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital and their condition is serious.”

Police teams and the fire brigade are present at the scene. According to reports, the district administration called in a reserve battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary to assist in rescue operations. The health department has also set up a field unit to provide emergency medical aid.

Chief Minister Adityanath has taken cognisance of the mishap and directed the district magistrate to take all necessary action and provide relief to the injured.

Deputy Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said the state government has sought a report from the district magistrate and the Badaun superintendent.