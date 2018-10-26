Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the new Sri Lankan Prime Minister before President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday, according to local media reports.

The move came after the Sirisena’s United People’s Freedom Alliance withdrew from the coalition government. The president also sacked Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, AFP quoted an unidentified official as saying.

Sirisena last week accused the United National Party, the senior coalition partner, of not taking seriously an alleged plot to assassinate him and Defence Minister Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, the brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sirisena’s Sri Lanka Freedom Party, the key constituent of the coalition, and Wickremesinghe’s United National Party had formed a unity government in August 2015 after the general election. In the local elections in February, both allies suffered heavy defeats. Later, Sirisena aides supported a no-confidence motion against Wickremesinghe, who survived after a majority of legislators voted to support his coalition government.