The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday alleged that actor Rajinikanth was a puppet in the hands of communal elements, PTI reported.

In an article in the party’s mouthpiece Murasoli, the DMK questioned Rajinikanth on his recent statement to members of his fan club Rajini Makkal Mandram, which is considered to be a precursor to his political party.

The actor on Tuesday told members of the club that he was committed to bringing about a change in the political horizon without the trappings of money and the lure of posts. “No one should entertain thoughts of seeking positions and making money through politics,” The Times of India quoted Rajinikanth as saying.

“If he [Rajinikanth] is not really after posts as claimed by him, he should have started a movement on the lines of rationalist leader, the late EV Ramasamy Periyar,” the DMK said. Periyar’s Dravidar Kazhagam shunned electoral politics.

“We [fans] trusted you,” the article said. “But you have become a puppet of some persons and [are] dancing to their tunes.”

The article was published in an interview format, with an “ordinary Rajini fan” asking the questions. “Dear leader, if your assertion that posts was not a consideration in your political entry, why did you announce that [the party] will contest from all [234 Assembly] seats in the next polls?” PTI reported, quoting from the article.

In a statement responding to the DMK’s remarks, Rajinikanth said “no force” can separate him from his fans, reported Deccan Herald. “I am proud to get fans like you,” he said. “No force can separate us from each other. Whichever path we may take, let it be one of fairness.”