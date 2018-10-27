An officer of the Central Industrial Security Force was killed on Friday night after suspected militants opened fire at a security post outside a power grid station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, reported the GNS Kashmir news agency. The incident took place in the Wagoora area of Nowgam.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar sustained injuries in the firing and was rushed to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) Imtiaz Ismail Parray confirmed the incident and said an investigation has been launched. Parray said security forces returned fire in retaliation but there were no reports of the suspected militants being injured. The area has been cordoned off, ANI reported.