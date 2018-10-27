The Maharashtra Police reached the residence of human rights activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad after midnight on Saturday, hours after a special court in Pune rejected her bail plea along with those of activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira, The Hindu reported.



The police were expected to formally arrest Bhardwaj on Saturday morning as the law does not permit the arrest of women after sunset, said Bharadwaj’s counsel Shalini Gera. “The Haryana Police are still here,” she added.

On Friday, Gonsalves and Ferreira were taken into custody in Mumbai after their bail pleas were rejected. They will be produced in a court in Pune on Saturday. The Bombay High Court, which restrained the police from arresting civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha until November 1 in connection with the case, however refused to grant interim relief to author Anand Teltumbde. The Delhi High Court had ordered Navlakha’s release from house arrest on October 1.

Ferreira, Gonsalves, Bharadwaj, Navlakha, and Varavara Rao were arrested on August 28 in connection with their alleged involvement in an event that preceded the violence at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1. On Thursday, a Hyderabad court extended the house arrest of Varavara Rao.

The Supreme Court had last month extended the house arrest of all the five activists by four weeks. Five other activists – Shoma Sen, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale – were arrested in June as part of the same investigation. All the activists are accused of having links to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Government asks police to set up panel to review cases

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Home Department has directed the police to set up a three-member committee headed by the state’s additional director general of police (law and order) to review cases registered during the protests after the Bhima Koregaon violence and the Maratha quota agitation, reported The Indian Express. The panel will look into complaints that are fit to be dropped.

The government order said cases where damage to public or private property was not more than Rs 10 lakh and cases where there has been no loss of life would be considered for withdrawal, reported PTI. The committee will also consider dropping complaints against those who are ready to pay the cost of damage. Cases filed in connection with direct attack on police personnel will not be withdrawn, the government added.