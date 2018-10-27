Unidentified people on Saturday morning attacked the ashram of a Hindu religious preacher who has supported the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the entry women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple, ANI reported.

The incident took place at Sandeepananda Giri’s ashram in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kundamankadavu around 2.30 am . Two cars and a two-wheeler were set on fire and a wreath was placed in front of the ashram as a mark of protest, reported Mathrubhumi.

Residents living near the ashram noticed the fire and informed the police and fire rescue service, according to Malayala Manorama.

Giri alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party state President Sreedharan Pillai, the Thazhamon family to which the head priests of the Sabarimala temple belong, and the Pandalam royal family – the custodians of the hill shrine – were behind the attack, Mathurbhumi reported.

“They are trying to destroy the people who say [the] truth to the public,” Giri said. The police have initiated an investigation, Malayala Manorama reported.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the attack on the ashram. “Physical attacks happen when you cannot deal ideologically,” ANI quoted him as saying. “[We] will not allow anyone to take law and order in their hands. Those who are intolerant towards Swami’s activities attacked his ashram.”

