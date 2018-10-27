The Centre on Friday appointed Sanjay Mishra interim director of the Enforcement Directorate for three months or until a regular incumbent is assigned to the post, PTI reported. Mishra was serving as the chief commissioner at the Income Tax Department in Delhi.

Karnal Singh, who headed the agency, retired on Saturday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said Mishra has been appointed as the principal special director in the agency and has been tasked with the additional charge of the directors’s post. Mishra is a 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service officer from the Uttar Pradesh.

Unidentified officials said Mishra was part of the investigation into claims against NDTV and the National Herald case involving the Gandhi family, ABPLive reported.