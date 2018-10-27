Multiple casualties were reported after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pennsylvania’s Pittsburgh, United States, CNN reported. Three officers were also shot in the attack, AP reported. Officials said the attacker, a white male, has surrendered and is in police custody.

A service was under way at the synagogue when the attacker opened fire.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department advised the residents to stay inside their homes. Police Department spokesperson Jason Lando said personnel were conducting searches at the synagogue. Three police officials are among the casualties, Lando said.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to warn the neighbourhood’s residents to beware of the shooter. “Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” Trump tweeted. “Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered.”