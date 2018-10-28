Former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana died on Saturday after a prolonged illness, PTI reported. He had been ailing since he suffered a brain haemorrhage about five years ago. He was 82.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was the chief minister of Delhi from 1993 to 1996. He was the first person to hold the post after Delhi’s Legislative Assembly was reinstated through a Constitutional amendment in 1991. Khurana also served as the governor of Rajasthan for about 10 months in 2004.

Khurana had a chest infection and fever for the last few days and was feeling breathless since Saturday morning, his son Harish Khurana told PTI. He died at his home in the city’s Kirti Nagar locality around 11 pm. His last rites will be held on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by Khurana’s death. “He worked tirelessly for the progress of Delhi, particularly towards ensuring better infrastructure,” said Modi. “He distinguished himself as a hardworking and people-friendly administrator, both in the Delhi government and Centre.”

Modi remembered Khurana for his “unwavering efforts towards serving the post-partition refugees in Delhi”.

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah called Khurana “an ideal swayamsewak”, “a dedicated Vidyarthi Parishad worker” and “a strong pillar of the Jan Sangh and the BJP”. The Jan Sangh was a Hindutva-based political party that was a precursor to the BJP. He noted that Khurana was popularly known as the “lion of Delhi”.

दिल्ली में संगठन को गढ़ने में खुराना जी की अहम भूमिका रही और वह 'दिल्ली के शेर' के रूप में सुप्रसिद्ध हुए। भाजपा के करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं की ओर से खुराना जी के परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदनायें व्यक्त करता हूँ व दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूँ। ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 27, 2018

दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता मदनलाल खुराना जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। खुराना जी एक आदर्श स्वयंसेवक, एक समर्पित विद्यार्थी परिषद कार्यकर्ता व जनसंघ और भारतीय जनता पार्टी के एक मजबूत स्तम्भ के रूप में सदैव याद किये जायेंगे। pic.twitter.com/TG1I1fHQtT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 27, 2018

राजस्थान के पूर्व राज्यपाल और दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मदन लाल खुराना जी के आकस्मिक निधन का समाचार सुन कर बेहद दुःख हुआ। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 28, 2018