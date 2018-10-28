The Congress on Saturday named candidates for 37 constituencies in its third list for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The constituencies are among the 72 that will go to polls in the second phase of elections on November 20. The party has already announced its candidates for all the 18 seats where elections are scheduled in the first phase on November 12.

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupesh Baghel will contest from the Patan assembly constituency. Last month, he was sent to judicial custody for 15 days after the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet in connection with the circulation of a CD with sexually explicit content, allegedly featuring state minister Rajesh Munat.

Congress Legislature Party leader TS Singh Deo will contest from Ambikapur and former Union minister Charan Das Mahant from Sakti. Thirty-five candidates are yet to be declared and the process will be completed in two days, party leaders told The Indian Express. The final day of filing nominations is November 2.

The Congress declared names of 12 candidates on October 18 and released the second list of candidates four days later. The party will field former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh in the Rajnandgaon constituency.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has declared its first list of 77 candidates so far, denying ticket to 14 sitting MLAs.