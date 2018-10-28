Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Yamanashi city on Sunday. The two leaders will hold talks through the day on deepening bilateral ties, his office said. Modi is on a two-day visit to Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit. This is the 12th time Modi and Abe are meeting.

Abe will host a luncheon for Modi at a scenic resort, after which they will visit a robot factory, PTI reported. They will go to Abe’s vacation home in Yamanashi for dinner and then travel to Tokyo, 110 km away, by train.

Strengthening bilateral security and economic cooperation is key on the agenda for the formal summit on Monday. They are also likely to discuss regional and global matters.

Before leaving for the trip, Modi described India and Japan as a “winning combination”. Japan is India’s most trusted partner in its economic and technological modernisation, he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Abe said Modi was one of his most “dependable” friends, and that he would like to strengthen bilateral cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, PTI reported.

Modi will also address the Indian community in Tokyo and will address a business forum.

PM Abe: I heartily welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi of India as he visits 🇯🇵. I lost no time taking him to the lakeside at Lake Yamanaka, where the autumn leaves are in their glory. After this, I will invite him to my summer house, where only the two of us will dine together. pic.twitter.com/go4BoMTwz5 — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) October 28, 2018

A relationship built on strong foundation of spiritual affinity & deep civilizational ties.



PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @AbeShinzo take a stroll in the garden. Ties that are as warm and natural as the personal chemistry between the two leaders. pic.twitter.com/jcc6LDbtI2 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 28, 2018

Friend, Yuujin 友人 Shinzo Abe!



PM @narendramodi is affectionately received by Japanese PM @AbeShinzo on arrival at Hotel Mt. Fuji in #Yamanashi. This is the 12th meeting between the two leaders in the last four years. pic.twitter.com/ildH8wvZbN — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 28, 2018