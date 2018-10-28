The son of a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar died in an accident in Greater Noida on Sunday, PTI reported. Ashutosh Singh, the son of Lok Janshakti Party MP from Munger Veena Singh, was studying at a private university in Noida. He was 24.

The accident took place on the Greater Noida-Noida Expressway around 3.30 am. “He was going from Pari Chowk in Greater Noida towards Delhi when the SUV rammed into the divider on the road, leading to severe injuries,” Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma was quoted as saying. “Ashutosh was rushed to the nearby Jaypee Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries during treatment.”

The police suspect that he was on his way to see his mother, who was admitted in a hospital in Delhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of Ashutosh Singh and prayed for Veena Singh to have the strength to deal with her loss.