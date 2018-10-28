The Visakhapatnam police have requested that the man who attacked YSR Congress Party leader and Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, be remanded to 15 days of police custody, The News Minute reported on Sunday.

Reddy was stabbed in the left arm by restaurant worker Janipalli Srinivasa Rao at Visakhapatnam airport on Thursday. Reddy was en route to Hyderabad after finishing a padayatra (foot march) in Vizianagaram district when he was assaulted. He was waiting at the airport lounge for his flight when Rao attacked him, after asking him for a selfie. Reddy then flew to Hyderabad for treatment. According to doctors, the wound was deep and Reddy received three stitches.

The remand report, submitted by the police to the Visakhapatnam VII Metropolitan Magistrate Court on October 26, said the attack was an attempt to murder Reddy.

It said that Rao was “mentally prepared” for the attack, according to PTI. If the knife had cut Reddy’s neck instead of his shoulder, the incident might have been fatal, the report said. Authorities also seized a letter from Rao, which indicated that he was worried about poor people and their problems.

The remand report said that Rao was a “staunch supporter” of Reddy and strongly believed that if his party came to power, it would take the right steps to help poor people. The police suspect that Rao wanted to make a representation to Reddy on this matter but are unclear why he attacked the leader instead.

The YSR Congress Party and Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Telugu Desam Party have accused each other as well as the Centre of conspiracy in connection with the attack.