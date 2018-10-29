The India Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast the onset of the northeast monsoon by November 1, PTI reported. The northeast monsoon brings the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry around 48% of their annual rainfall. It has been delayed by nearly 10 days this year.

Mritunjay Mohapatra, the additional director general at the weather department, said a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal has delayed the onset of northeast monsoon.

“Northeast monsoon circulation pattern has established over south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka,” the IMD said. “The pattern is likely the commencement of northeast monsoon rainfall over southeast peninsular India in the coming five days.”

In an update on October 25 as well, the weather department had forecast the arrival of the northeast monsoon in the “coming five days”. The southwest monsoon withdrew from all remaining parts of the country on October 21, the IMD said.