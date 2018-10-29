German Chancellor Angela Merkel has told her Christian Democratic Union that she will not seek a re-election for the post of the party’s leadership, reports said on Monday. The development follows the party’s poor performance during two recently held regional elections.

Merkel, however, plans on continuing as chancellor, unidentified officials told local publications. She is expected to hold a press conference later on Monday.

She has held the post of party leader since 2000 and served as German chancellor since 2005.

Christian Lindner, the head of the Free Democrats party demanded that Merkel quit as chancellor too. “Ms Merkel is giving up the wrong position,” Lindner told DW.

Traditionally, one person occupies the posts of chancellor and leader of the government’s largest party, a stance Merkel has agreed with in the past.