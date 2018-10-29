At least three Border Security Force personnel were injured after suspected militants opened fire at their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar on Monday, reported Greater Kashmir. An unidentified BSF spokesperson said the injured jawans have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Central Reserve Police Force Inspector General Ravi Deep Singh put the number of injured at four or five, ANI reported. “Things are under control and a search operation is on,” he said.

The attack took place in the city’s Pantha Chowk area, said the BSF spokesperson. Unidentified officials said the soldiers were on their way to a BSF camp at the time of the attack, the Hindustan Times reported.

More details are awaited.