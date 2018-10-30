The Bihar Police conducted raids on Monday to arrest five people accused of assaulting four students in Begusarai district last week, PTI reported. On Sunday, seven people were arrested in connection with the case, which came to light after a video of the incident went viral.

“While seven people have been arrested, raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused,” said Station House Officer Trilok Mishra.

The four students live in a private hostel and were being pressured by the accused to buy water from their RO water plant. On October 24, the accused allegedly took the students behind the Begusarai Divisional Jail and assaulted them after they argued with the plant’s owners and their supporters.

The accused allegedly disrobed the students’ clothes and forced them to have sex with each other, the police said. They also shot at the toes of the students and force them to drink alcohol, the police said, adding that the assault continued through the day.

“We have booked 12 people, most of them in early twenties,” Superintendent of Police Awkash Kumar said on Sunday. “We have got the medical examination of the boys done. We have arrested seven youths under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. We are not sure if inmates were forced to have unnatural sex. If medical report suggests this, we will request the court to add relevant sections to the case.”

Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha visited the hostel on Saturday and demanded a speedy trial. “Such an incident must be taken seriously,” he said.