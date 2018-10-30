Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday threatened to file a criminal defamation case against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for accusing him and his family of being involved in the Vyapam and Panama Papers scams.

“I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements,” Chouhan said in a tweet addressed to Gandhi. “Let law take its own course now.”

At a rally in Jhabua district on Monday, the Congress president alleged that the name of the chief minister’s son had surfaced in the Panama Papers leak in 2016, which revealed the names of well-known politicians, movie stars and business who had stashed money in tax havens, The Indian Express reported.

“On one side, you have the watchman [Narendra Modi], on the other side you have mama ji [a reference to Chouhan],” NDTV quoted Gandhi as saying. “The name of the son of mama ji figured in Panama Papers.”

The Congress president said former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had to resign because of the fallout resulting from his name appearing in the papers, but claimed no action was taken against the Madhya Pradesh chief minister or his family.

“For the past many years, Congress has been accusing me and my family,” Chouhan said in another tweet. “We respect everybody and maintain our dignity but today Rahul Gandhi crossed his limits when he said my son Yuva Kartikey’s name has come in Panama Papers.” He alleged that staying away from power was getting to Gandhi and was “affecting him mentally”.

Mr @RahulGandhi

You have been making patently false allegations of Vyapam to Panama Papers against me and my family.



Tomorrow, I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements.



Let law take its own course now. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 29, 2018

However, the Congress president later said he got confused between the scams as the BJP is involved in many corruption cases. “There is so much corruption in the BJP that I got confused,” Gandhi claimed, according to ANI. “The Madhya Pradesh chief minister has not done Panama, but he has done e-tendering and Vyapam scams.”

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating cases related to alleged irregularities in various entrance and recruitment exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board – also known as the Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal, or Vyapam. Although first information reports in the scam have been filed since 1995, the racket finally came to light in May 2012.

The Congress is looking to win the November 28 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, which has been ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the last 15 years.