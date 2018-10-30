The Assam Police on Monday arrested a teacher in Goalpara district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, reported Northeast Now. Abu Taleb, a Hindi teacher at Lakhipur High School, was released after being interrogated.

Police arrested Taleb after a First Information Report was filed based on two complaints by the president of BJP Lakhipur unit and the Inspector of Schools of Goalpara district Nripen Das. Das’s complaint said the Facebook post was unfair towards the prime minister and unexpected. Das also placed Taleb under suspension pending an inquiry, reported Time8.

“We have already registered a case against the accused teacher for the derogatory remarks he made against the prime minister of India,” said Goalpara Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha. “However, he has been allowed to go after interrogation. We are continuing our investigation and he may be brought to book if found guilty.”