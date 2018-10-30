Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday asked people urging the Bharatiya Janata Party government to bring in a legislation to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya to stay calm, the Hindustan Times reported.

His statement came a day after the Supreme Court adjourned the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case to January, when it will decide on the composition of the bench and the dates of the hearing. Since then, several religious leaders and organisations such as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have expressed their displeasure at the delay. A delegation of religious leaders are expected to meet Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge for an early solution.

In a statement, which is being seen as an attempt to appease concerned parties till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Adityanath urged the religious leaders to stay calm. However, he also made it clear that he seeks an early resolution too.

“Timely justice is the best one,” Adityanath told reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday. “Justice delayed, at times, means injustice. All peace loving people desirous of an end to the age-old dispute are hoping for expeditious solution and such public sentiment needs to be respected. Our government counsel too had made a similar prayer before the Supreme Court.”

“Ram Janmbhoomi is in UP and hence law and order and security are our responsibilities and we would discharge our duties well,” he added. “We respect saints and their blessings have always been there for the temple cause. But I will only say that people shouldn’t leave patience in an adversity and face any challenge resolutely.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called a two-day “Dharam Sansad”, a meeting of seers, on January 31 and February 1 next year on the sidelines of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. The meet will discuss the Ram temple issue.

“Yes, the saints are angry and their patience is running thin. We will definitely seek an audience with BJP leadership,” VHP spokesperson Sharada Sharma told the Hindustan Times.

The Congress, meanwhile, suggested that Adityanath’s comments amounted to contempt of court. “I guess we all are shocked at the CM’s remarks,” Congress Secretary Devendra Pratap Singh said. “Right through they have been pre-empting the SC judgement. Now, they are also questioning the deferment. And then these leaders claim they have great faith in judiciary.”