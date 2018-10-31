Minister for Environment and Forest Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court order on bursting firecrackers should be strictly followed, reported PTI. The Union minister, however, admitted that “green firecrackers” would not be available this festival season.

The Supreme Court on October 23 had ruled that only eco-friendly fireworks would only be allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm on religious festivals such as Diwali. Soon after, firecracker manufacturers moved the court, saying that “there was no such thing” as eco-friendly fireworks.

A statement from the environment ministry said: “Only eco-friendly fire crackers would be sold after proper authorisation has been obtained from [the] Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation. Any other kind of firecrackers would not be permitted to be sold in the NCR region as per the order of the Supreme Court.”

The ministry will send 44 teams in the National Capital Region to ensure compliance with the order, the statement said according to PTI. “Field teams will be supported by the local police to ensure compliance and safety. All the DMs and MCD commissioners will be involved in the campaign and ensure that quick action is taken on the cases of violations reported by field teams. In case of repeat violations, criminal proceedings against defaulters will be initiated.”

Meanwhile the Ghaziabad district magistrate on Tuesday ordered that all construction activity be stopped and closed all polluting units. The order is effective until November 10 for construction work and November 30 for polluting units.

The air quality in NCR on Wednesday morning ranged between “very poor” and “severe”, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. It had fallen to “severe” for the first time this season on Tuesday. At 7.30 am, PM2.5 levels at Lodhi Road were 310, while it was 397 at RK Puram, 366 at Sector 62 of Noida, 422 at Vikas Sadan in Gurugram, 408 in Faridabad, and 400 in Ghaziabad.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority on Tuesday said it would ban private vehicles from plying in Delhi from November 1 if the air quality worsens.