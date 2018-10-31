Narendra Modi set to unveil the Statue of Unity, a tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Narmada district will be the tallest in the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Wednesday. Built at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore, and standing at a height of 182 metres, Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue will be the tallest in the world and will surpass China’s Spring Temple Buddha (128 metres). Modi will dedicate the statue to the nation on the 143rd birth anniversary of the country’s first home minister.
Live updates
9.27 am: The statue has been designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar, according to the Hindustan Times. While it was designed in his Noida studio, it was cast in bronze in a foundry in China’s Nanchang.
9.18 am: International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Patel with sand art at Odisha’s Puri beach.
8.53 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kevadiya, where he will inaugurate the Statue of Unity, ANI reports.
8.52 am: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman credits Patel with uniting more than 550 princely states after the freedom movement, according to ANI. “It’s only right that we remember him today,” she says.
8.50 am: Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue should have been built years ago, ANI reports. “India has today paid tribute to a man who built India,” he says at a “Run for Unity” event in Delhi.
8.48 am: In Delhi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore flag off the “Run for Unity”, according to ANI. Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, present at the event, says, “It’s a day of extreme significance and I will try my best to witness it [the inauguration of the statue].
8.42 am: Several states are holding a “Run for Unity” to mark the occasion. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flags off a run in state capital Guwahati, ANI reports. Union Defence Minister flags off and participates in a run in Tamil Nadu’s capital of Chennai, and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes part in a run in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. In Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the run.
8.35 am: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries offer floral tributes to Vallabhbhai Patel at a function in Delhi, PTI reports.
8.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his tribute to Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister, on his 143rd birth anniversary. “We bow to the great Sardar Patel, the stalwart who unified India and served the nation tirelessly, on his Jayanti,” Modi tweets.
8 am: Police in Gujarat arrested several tribal activists in Narmada district on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of a massive statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.