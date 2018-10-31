Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flagged off a new section of the national Capital’s metro train network on Wednesday. The 17.8-km section, part of the Pink Line, will connect Shiv Vihar in the northeastern part of the city with Trilokpuri in the east.

The Delhi Metro will now run 4,749 trips a day, and will expand to 314 km connecting 229 stations, PTI reported. The new section, which is elevated throughout, has 15 stations. Passengers can get off at the Anand Vihar ISBT and Karkardooma stations to take the Blue Line, and Welcome station for the Red Line.

However, passengers will not be able to travel between Trilokpuri and Shiv Vihar in a single train due to infrastructure constraints. They will need to change platforms at Maujpur station, and if they do not get the train that will go all the way to Trilokpuri, they will have to change again at the IP Extension station, reported the Hindustan Times.

The Pink Line crosses the existing Blue Line at the Karkardooma metro station at a record height of 21 metres above the ground, making it the second highest structure in the network.

The first corridor of the Pink Line, connecting Majlis Park with Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, was opened on March 14.