Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who was sentenced to death for blasphemy in 2010, Dawn reported. Bibi had appealed against the Lahore High Court’s order that in 2014 upheld the death sentence given earlier by a trial court.

“The judgement of the High Court and that of the trial court is reversed,” said Chief Justice Saqib Nasar, as he ordered Bibi’s release unless she is required on any other charges. The matter was decided by a three-judge bench, which had reserved its verdict on October 8.

Islamabad was put on high alert with extra security forces on Tuesday night ahead of the verdict. On October 13, the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a political party, had threatened to “paralyse the country within hours if the Supreme Court sets Asia Bibi free”, according to Dawn.

Asia Bibi was accused of insulting Prophet Muhammad during an argument with a group of women in her neighbourhood near Lahore in 2009. The women had said they could no longer use a cup from which Bibi had had water, because of her religion. Bibi later acknowledged she had used “hot words” during the argument that followed, but claimed to have not said anything blasphemous, BBC reported. She has spent most of the last eight years in solitary confinement.

In 2011, Salman Taseer, who was then the governor of Punjab province, was assassinated by a bodyguard in Islamabad, days after he expressed support for Bibi.