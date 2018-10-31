The rupee slipped below the 74-mark against the dollar on Wednesday after reports suggested that a rift between the government and the Reserve Bank of India may have escalated. The stock markets followed suit for some time and later turned volatile. Both share indices are on their way to end October as their worst month since February 2016, Reuters reported.

Multiple business news outlets reported on Wednesday that the government has initiated talks with the central bank to consider invoking a provision never used before, which could empower it to issue directions to the central bank on certain matters. An Economic Times report even suggested that Section 7 of the Reserve Bank of India Act may already have been invoked. Some news channels claimed that RBI Governor Urjit Patel may consider resigning.

The speculations led to a decline in the rupee to 74.04 at one point, lower than Tuesday’s close by 37 paise and the lowest since October 15. At 12.15 pm, the currency was at 73.99 against the dollar. The Sensex was up 112.02 points at 34,003.15, while the Nifty 50 was up 43.45 points at 10,241.85. The Sensex had earlier fallen around 250 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, HDFC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank. The stocks that lost the most on the index were Tata Steel, Coal India, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation and Maruti Suzuki. On the Nifty 50, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Indiabulls Housing Finance led the charts and Tata Steel, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy’s and Bharti Airtel were the top five losers.