Senior actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday resigned as the chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India, citing a busy schedule due to his international assignments.

“It has been an honour, a privilege and a great learning experience to be the chairman of the prestigious FTII,” Kher said. “But because of my international assignments I won’t have much time to devote at the institute. Hence, decided to send my resignation.”

Kher sent his resignation to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. A show for which he has been shooting in the United States has been given an extension of four months, due to which the actor will be based abroad for nine months between 2018 and 2019, Kher said. The actor is currently shooting for and starring in a show called New Amsterdam.

“Given this assignment, it would not be fair to me, the students and management team, for me to hold a position of such responsibility and accountability, without being actively involved in the operations,” he said.

Kher was appointed to the post of the Pune-based institute in October 2017, succeeding television actor Gajendra Chauhan, whose term at the Pune institute was mired in controversy. The FTII chairman usually holds office for three years.

Kher has previously been the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and the National School of Drama. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.