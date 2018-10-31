Actor Arjun Sarja on Tuesday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash a First Information Report filed against him based on actor Sruthi Hariharan’s complaint, reported The Hindu. Hariharan had registered a sexual harassment complaint against Sarja at a police station in Bengaluru on October 27.

Sarja claimed that the criminal case booked against him is false with “a clear intention of trickery and as a measure of shielding counter attack to escape from legal actions initiated against her”.

“It was absolutely clear that the complaint so filed [by Sruthi] was a fertile concoction of legal brains after much thought and broad improvement from that of Sruthi’s initial long story over her Facebook page,” Sarja’s petition said.

Sarja has alleged that Hariharan’s Facebook post and her complaint to police are vastly different, according to The Times of India. The complaint contained additional details that are nothing but an afterthought to counter attack him, he claimed.

In his petition, Sarja said “investigations have revealed that his email IDs and social media accounts were cloned, and illegal tagging was done”.

On October 20, Hariharan in a Facebook post alleged Sarja sexually harassed her on the sets of bilingual film Vismaya. She said during the rehearsal for a scene, Sarja hugged her and then without “forewarning or permission, he runs his hand intimately up and down” her back.

On October 27, the Cubbon Park police in Bengaluru registered an FIR under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 354A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remarks), and 509 (using vulgar gesture and actions), reported The News Minute.

The Karnataka Women’s Commission chief has also written a letter to the police commissioner asking him to submit a report within 15 days.