Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been asked to check aircraft engines and look into other matters related to airlines after an Indonesian plane crashed into the Java Sea on Monday, PTI reported.

Prabhu also said the aviation regulator has been asked to submit daily reports of all airlines and airports for a safety audit.

An unidentified senior official said the DGCA has reviewed the performance of Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes operated by Jet Airways and SpiceJet since the aircraft that crashed on Monday was of the same model. Jet Airways and SpiceJet together have six such aircraft.

“As on date, six B 737 MAX 8 aircraft in India have accumulated about 4,000 hours since their induction effective June 2018 onwards,” the official said. “There are no significant technical issues encountered on these aircraft.”

The DGCA has also sought details about the plane crash in Indonesia from Boeing and United States regulator Federal Aviation Authority.

On September 20, the Civil Aviation ministry directed the Directorate of Civil Aviation to prepare a safety audit plan within 30 days involving assessment of safety parameters of airlines, airports, flying training schools and companies carrying out maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft.