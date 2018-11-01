Security forces on Thursday killed two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district during an encounter, the state police said. The encounter broke out on Thursday morning in Zagoo Arizal area. The militants were trapped in a house in the area and were engaged in an exchange of fire with the security forces.

Police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the militants. Their identities are being ascertained.

Mobile internet service was suspended across Budgam, Kashmir Reader reported.

More details are awaited.