The Supreme Court on Thursday refused urgent hearing of a petition filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel abroad, reported PTI.

“Karti Chidambaram going abroad is not so important that it will get precedent over other [cases],” a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph said. Gogoi rejected most pleas seeking urgent hearings on Friday, saying “judges have more work than they can handle”.

Karti Chidambaram is accused of money laundering in the INX Media case and the Aircel-Maxis case.

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Thursday extended till November 26 the interim protection from arrest of P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in the Aircel-Maxis case, ANI reported.

The court was hearing the anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is set to file a reply on Chidambaram’s anticipatory bail plea on Thursday. The Enforcement Directorate, in its reply to the bail plea, told the court on Wednesday that the Congress leader was not cooperating with the inquiry and therefore sought custodial interrogation.

On October 8, the court had extended till November 1 the interim protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate granted to Chidambaram and his son. The former minister had filed the plea for protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 and has has been granted relief by the court on several occasions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet against 18 people, including P Chidambaram and his son, in July. The chargesheet named retired as well as serving government officials. The accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy, seeking illegal gratification, and criminal misconduct under various sections.

On October 25, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet in connection with the case, naming P Chidambaram as the prime accused.

The case pertains to clearances that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time and Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated the payment of bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction. The Enforcement Directorate is looking into why Chidambaram approved the investment when only the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs can give the green signal for such deals.