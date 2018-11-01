The Narendra Modi government’s decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November 2016 “broke the backbone of left-wing extremists”, says a report published by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s think tank. The Public Policy Research Centre’s study titled “Demonetisation: Impact on Combating Naxalism” was released on Wednesday. November 8 marks the second anniversary of the note ban exercise.

A research team visited the Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh to carry out the study in Bijapur, Sukma, Rajnandgaon and Narayanpur, and spoke to the Adivasis and surrendered Maoists, the report claimed. The report was released weeks before Assembly elections in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh on November 12 and November 20. The votes will be counted on December 11.

“Demonetisation invalidated maximum of the stored currency of high denominations,” the study said. “Police reports suggest that in Chhattisgarh alone, money worth crores were seized from various locations in LWE [Left Wing Extremists]-hit districts after demonetisation.”

The report claimed that demonetisation affected the Left Wing Extremist movement by curbing its finances, increasing Maoists’ arrests, reduced incidents of Maoist offences, increased implementation of government projects and reduced recruitment in Maoist cadre.

The report claimed that after demonetisation, several organisations where Maoists used to get their invalidated currency exchanged through banks were put under the scanner.

The report also blamed “several front organisations” for the propaganda for the Maoist movement. “Popularly called as urban Naxals, these are the people whose goal is the same as to the Naxals fighting with arms and ammunition in the jungle area of the country,” the report said. “The only difference being that the Naxals are fighting openly with the state in the jungle while these urban Naxals fight silently and take forward their agenda in the name of fighting for oppressed class and and the marginalised.”

BJP MP and the think tank’s director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said there was a 55% rise in Maoist arrests and surrenders in 2017, compared to 2015. “A political will was always required to resolve the problem of Naxalism by nullifying it and not utilising it, which was shown by the Narendra Modi government,” Sahasrabudhhe told PTI. “Whereas, in the past some political parties either promoted Naxals or used them for their interests.”