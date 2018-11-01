The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the High Courts over the delay in filling vacancies in the judiciary. The top court warned that it will take over the task of filling vacancies itself and make it a centralised process if High Courts are unable to do it, reported ANI.

On October 23, the Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the large number of vacancies in the subordinate judiciary across the country and sought responses from the High Courts, reported The Indian Express.

The information collected by the Supreme Court registry from registries of High Courts showed that there are 5,133 vacant posts across them and recruitment processes to fill 4,180 posts are under way, according to India Legal. The recruitment process is yet to begin for 1,324 posts.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi heard the matter in batches. The court observed that the Delhi High Court was the “most deficient”. “Total number of applicants are 200 and you are taking two years,” the bench said. “What is this laid-back attitude? You may give 1,001 excuses but is this really justifiable? If you can’t do it, we will do it.”

Gogoi said all states were under the Supreme Court’s “gaze” and that the problem of vacancies were not even looked into till the top court stepped in on the administrative side.

The court concluded the hearing asking high courts to “do whatever you want, just fill up all these the posts”.

