The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its first list of 177 candidates who will contest the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh scheduled for November 28. The party’s Central Election Commission finalised the names after a meeting on Thursday attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah, and other senior leaders.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni. Ministers Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Jitendra Gahlot and Narottam Mishra will fight from Shivpuri, Alot and Datia, respectively.

The BJP has also given a ticket to former minister Laxmikant Sharma’s brother, Umakant Sharma, from the Sironj seat. Laxmikant Sharma is an accused in the multi-crore Vyapam scam.

The party has been in power in the state for 15 years.

The BJP also announced the names of 24 candidates for Mizoram and 28 candidates for Telangana Assembly elections. While Mizoram will vote on November 28, Telangana polls will be held on December 7.