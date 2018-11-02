A senior leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday said that the Supreme Court’s decision to defer a hearing on the Ayodhya land dispute case on the grounds that it was not a priority had “insulted” Hindu sentiments, PTI reported.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph last week ordered that the matter be listed for hearing in January. The bench said it had its “own priorities”.

It is painful to see that an issue that Hindus consider important is not on the court’s priority list, said RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi. “Hindus are feeling insulted,” he said in Thane at the end of a three-day national executive body meeting of the RSS.

“Since the matter was listed on October 29, we felt Hindus would get good news before Diwali,” he said. “But the Supreme Court refused to hear the matter and deferred the hearing. The court also said their priorities were different, when asked when the verdict would come.”

Joshi said the RSS “will not hesitate to launch an agitation for Ram temple, if needed, but since the matter is in the Supreme Court, there are restrictions”. He said the court was taking “too long” to decide on the matter, and a legal sanction was needed to pave the way for the temple’s construction.

The RSS has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre to bring in a legislation to ensure the construction of the Ram temple. But it will not exert pressure on the government, Joshi said. “We are not putting pressure, but we will build consensus,” he said. “We respect the law and the Constitution, which is why there has been delay.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has said it will step up efforts to push through such a legislation if the government fails to act.