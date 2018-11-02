Navjot Kaur Sidhu, former legislator and wife of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Friday gave her statement to the officer investigating the Amritsar train mishap that claimed 62 lives. Her husband, who was also asked to record his statement, sent a written note in a sealed envelope through her.

On October 19, a train ploughed through a crowd standing on the railway tracks at a Dussehra event held on a ground near the tracks in Amritsar. A second train coming from the opposite side ran over those who had jumped out of the way of the first train.

Jalandhar Divisional Commissioner B Purushartha, who is conducting the magisterial inquiry, recorded the Congress leader’s statement. The statements of more than 51 victims, including their family members, have been recorded so far.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu told reporters that her husband could not be present to record his statements because of his “political engagements”, PTI reported. “At the time of accident, he was not in the city but was in Bengaluru,” she said. She refused to answer questions about claims that she had run away from the site of the accident. Earlier, she had rejected the allegations.

Navjot Singh Sidhu later held a press conference in Amritsar to justify his absence. “I wrote to him [Purushartha] that I was not in Punjab from October 16 to 20,” he told reporters, according to IANS. “So there are no inputs that can actually add to your proceedings.”

On October 25, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia accompanied Lakhbir Singh, a man who was wounded in the accident, to the Mohkampaura police station and filed a complaint against Navjot Kaur Sidhu, as well as Congress councillor Vijay Madaan’s son Saurabh Madan, the Hindustan Times reported.

“There were inadequate chairs in the ground where the Dussehra ceremony was being organised due to which people were forced to stand on the railway tracks,” Lakhbir Singh had said in the complaint. “Navjot Kaur Sidhu reached the venue late. Had she turned up in time, the function would not have been delayed and the tragedy could have been averted. We didn’t know whether the organisers had taken permissions for the event or not.” He said Madan had delayed the programme for Kaur