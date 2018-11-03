A gunman shot dead two people after opening fire in a yoga studio in Florida on Friday before killing himself, Reuters reported. Three of the five injured in the attack at Hot Yoga studio in Tallahassee are in a critical condition.

“There were indications that several people not only fought back but tried to save other people,” Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said. The police are investigating the motive for the attack and for possible links between the gunman and the victims.

The police have not shared details about the attacker’s identity. “We are all very saddened and shocked by the events that occurred, but it is important that people understand that there is no immediate threat outside of what has already occurred this evening,” DeLeo said.