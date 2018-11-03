A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Delhi filed a criminal defamation complaint against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday for saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a “scorpion sitting on a Shivling”.

“There is an extraordinarily striking metaphor” with which a Rashrtiya Swayamsevak Sangh member had expressed the organisation’s frustration with its “inability to curb Modi”, Tharoor had said on October 28 in Bengaluru, citing a magazine article published in 2012. He quoted an RSS functionary as saying: “Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you cannot remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either”.

In his complaint, Rajeev Babbar claimed Tharoor has hurt the sentiments of Shiva devotees, PTI reported. “I am a devotee of Lord Shiva,” he said. “However, the accused completely disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva’s devotees, made the statement which hurt the sentiments of all the Lord Shiva devotees, both in India and outside the country.” The complainant claimed Tharoor’s statement was “intolerable abuse” and and “absolute vilification” of the faith of millions of people.

A court in Delhi’s Patiala House Courts complex adjourned the hearing to November 16, ANI reported.