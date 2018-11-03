Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused some Opposition leaders, who he did not name, of being “lying machines who fire off lies like AK-47”, and asked Bharatiya Janata Party workers to convey the truth to people, PTI reported.

The prime minister – who was interacting with BJP workers of the Bulandshahr, Kota, Korba, Sikar and Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies via video conferencing – claimed people do not respect the Opposition parties. In fact, people hate these parties for their negativity, he added. He asked the BJP workers not to worry about an Opposition alliance in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

In a possible reference to the figures related to the Rafale deal cited by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Modi said some politicians provide different figures in a single day. However, people know the truth, he added.

Modi said that while the BJP was working to change India’s destiny, Opposition parties were joining hands to protect their dynasties. He claimed the parties are afraid of what will happen to their dynasties if the BJP remains in power for another five or 10 years.

“Due to this concern and to protect their dynasties, they have come together,” he claimed. “They are concerned that they should leave something behind for their progenies.”

The prime minister asked party workers to stay updated about the government’s work through the Narendra Modi App and publicise it among the masses. He also asked them to compare the government’s work to that of previous dispensations as “people tend to forget the past”.

Modi hailed the jump in India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking. The prime minister pointed out that the country’s rank has risen from 142 to 77 in four years. He said India’s potential was now being fulfilled and helping it progress.