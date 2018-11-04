The air quality in Delhi improved marginally on Sunday with the pollution level falling under the “poor” category after switching between “very poor” and “severe” for nearly three weeks, PTI reported.

The overall Air Quality Index was recorded at 209 at 12 pm on Sunday, according to Central Pollution Control Board. On Friday, the AQI was at 370, and it came down to 336 on Saturday.

The PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was 106, which is under the “poor” category, while PM10 was recorded at 198 which is “moderate”.

Authorities have attributed the improvement in air quality to control measures and meteorological conditions. However, SAFAR has also warned of deterioration of air quality to “severe” levels from Monday.

Delhi authorities have stopped construction activities and began regulating traffic to reduce pollution. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has banned construction activities in the city between November 1 and November 10. The authority has also directed the Transport Department and the traffic police to intensify checking of polluting vehicles and control travel traffic congestion in the region from November 1 to November 10.

A 10-day ‘Clean Air Campaign’ from November 1 to November 10 10 has also been launched to monitor and report polluting activities. A total penalty of Rs 80 lakh was imposed on violators on Friday and Saturday by teams monitoring implementation of measures. The teams visited parts of Delhi and Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida.

The Central Pollution Control Board said the highest number of complaints were related to illegal construction and demolition activities.

Firecrackers seized

The Delhi Police seized over 640 kg of firecrackers from three different areas in north Delhi, PTI reported on Sunday.

The Supreme Court in October said that only green crackers will be sold in the National Capital Region, and has allowed fireworks only between 8 pm and 10 pm on religious holidays such as Diwali and on New Year’s Eve. The court also banned the online sale of firecrackers across the country.

The Delhi Police said 625 kg of firecrackers were seized from Sadar Bazar alone based on information about firecrackers being stored at the shop, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad.

A case has been registered and investigation is under way to trace the source of the firecrackers.