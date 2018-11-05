Organisations representing farmers in Karnataka have threatened to stage a demonstration outside the legislative Assembly on November 19 in protest against the state government’s delay in releasing funds to loan accounts, The Times of India reported on Monday. In July, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had announced a farm loan waiver of Rs 10,700 crore following the decision to sanction a Rs 34,000-crore waiver on July 5.

The Ninth Metropolitan Magistrate of Kolkata in West Bengal issued an arrest warrant to seven Belagavi-based farmers recently for defaulting on loans issued by Axis Bank, The News Minute reported. Kumaraswamy directed the district deputy commissioner to take all steps to stop the farmers from being arrested and asked why warrants were being issued despite his order to banks on the loan waiver.

The news website said farmer organisations were protesting because around 100 farmers have been served arrest warrants for defaulting on loans.

“It has been six months since the government announced the waiver but there is no sign of it being implemented,” Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Chamarasa Patil told The Times of India. “The delay has taken a toll on farmers who are getting notices and arrest warrants.”