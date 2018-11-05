Suspected Taliban militants killed at least 13 Afghan soldiers and police personnel in an attack on a newly established checkpoint in Ghazni province early on Monday, AP reported. Reinforcements sent to the site of the attack in Khogyani district were repeatedly ambushed.

Arif Noori, the spokesperson of Ghazni’s Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai, said six soldiers and seven policemen were killed while four soldiers were wounded. As many as six terrorists were killed and 10 were injured.

The joint checkpoint was set up just two days ago in a bid to cut off a supply route for the Taliban. It is now completely burned and destroyed, said Noori.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to the media.

Suspected Taliban militants also attacked a security checkpoint in Malistan district of Ghazni province late on Sunday night, Pajhwok Afghan News reported. Noori told the agency that the security forces killed 22 suspected militants.