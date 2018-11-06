Counting began at 8 am for the bye-elections of three Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats in Karnataka on Tuesday. Jamkhandi and Ramanagara Assembly seats, and Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya Lok Sabha seats voted on Saturday.

The results are being viewed as a litmus test for the ruling Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition, which has been in power since May. An approximate 67% of the electorate voted on Saturday.

Mandya is viewed as a Congress stronghold, while Ballari from the mining belt is a bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which won the most seats in the Assembly elections in May, but could not form an alliance.

BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa has expressed confidence that they will win Ballari, Shivamogga and Jamkhandi, The New Indian Express reported. Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra has contested from Shivamogga against Janata Dal (Secular) leader Madhu Bangarappa, the son of former Chief Minister S Bangarappa, the Hindustan Times reported. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s party the Janata Dal (United) is also contesting from Shivamogga. In Vokkaliga bastion Mandya, Yeddyurappa said his party would fight hard, though analysts say the BJP is unlikely to win.

State Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao has claimed the coalition will win all five seats. The Congress fielded its candidates in Jamkhandi and Ballari, while the Janata Dal (Secular) contested from Shivamogga, Mandya and Ramnagara.

The term of those who win the three Lok Sabha seats will be short, as General Elections will be held in the coming summer.