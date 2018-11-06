Benchmark indices started off on a positive note at the start of the last trading session of Hindu Samvat year 2074 on Tuesday, on the back of buying in auto, banking and metal stocks.

BSE Sensex regained the 35,000 mark by recovering over 200 points in the morning session. At 11 am, the Sensex was at 35,060 points, up 108 points. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 28 points higher at 10,553.

The stocks of Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports and Reliance were the best performers on both Sensex and Nifty 50. On Sensex, the top losers were Axis Bank, SBI, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki, while, stocks of Vedanta, Cipla, Axis Bank and Indian Oil Corporation performed poorly on Nifty.

On Wednesday, a special “Muhurat trading session” will be conducted between 5 pm and 6.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the rupee recovered 21 paise to 72.91 against the dollar on increased selling by exporters. The rupee opened at 72.98, over its previous close of 73.12 against the dollar.