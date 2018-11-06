The National Tiger Conservation Authority on Monday said it will conduct its own inquiry if the report it has commissioned from Maharashtra’s forest department on the killing of tigress Avni is unsatisfactory, The Hindu reported. On November 2, the state’s forest department killed the “man-eating tigress” in Yavatmal district.

The authority is the highest statutory panel responsible for providing funding to state governments for tiger conservation. “If we are not satisfied [with the description of events] on whether the animal was executed following established procedure, we will conduct our own investigation,” Arup Nayak, the authority’s director told The Hindu.

The six-year-old animal, a mother to two nine-month-old cubs, had allegedly claimed at least 13 lives in Ralegaon forest in Yavatmal since June 2016.

Meanwhile, sharpshooter Navab Shafath Ali Khan who was tasked with killing the tigress, has threatened to sue Union minister Maneka Gandhi for her “utterly defamatory and baseless allegations”, The Indian Express reported.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Gandhi had said the shooting was “patently illegal” and a “ghastly murder” and criticised Maharashtra Forests Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar for giving the orders to kill the animal. She also vowed to take up the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Khan called on Gandhi to produce evidence to back her claims. “I belong to a reputed family and I am well educated,” Khan told The Indian Express. “The minister’s slanderous tweets against me have created a lot of consternation among many of my friends, relatives and business associates. She should prove her allegations by producing evidence to prove that I was a terrorist or an anti-national. Which court has given that verdict against me? Let her produce that court order.”

Shafat Ali Khan has killed 3 tigers, at least 10 leopards, a few elephants and 300 wild boar in Chandrapur, #Maharashtra. He is a criminal known for supplying guns to anti- nationals and for a suspected case of murder in #Hyderabad. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) November 4, 2018

The sharpshooter demanded that Gandhi apologise and step down from her post as minister. “By speaking such irresponsible language, she has proved that she doesn’t deserve to be a minister,” Khan said. “The only fake case against me was 30 years ago when a toy gun was planted on me to drag me in an Arms Act case. I was honourably acquitted by a court then. Nobody has a right to call me names 30 years after.”

Khan’s son Asghar had killed the tigress though Khan was the shooter tasked with the job.