Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday announced that the state’s Faizabad district will be renamed Ayodhya, ANI reported. “Ayodhya symbolises our pride, it gets recognition from Lord Ram,” he said. “From now, Faizabad district will also be known as Ayodhya.”

Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of the Hindu deity Ram, is located in the Faizabad district. Last month, the state cabinet had approved a proposal to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj. In June, Adityanath’s government had renamed the Mughalsarai railway station as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay station.

On Tuesday, Adityanath said that a medical college, named after Ram’s father King Dasharatha, will be established in Ayodhya, and an airport will be built named after Ram.

The chief minister was speaking in Ayodhya as a part of the state government’s Diwali celebrations. South Korea’s First Lady Kim Jung-sook was also in the city to participate in the festivities and the ground-breaking ceremony for a memorial for a legendary Korean queen in Ayodhya. According to Korean legend, a princess from “Ayuta kingdom” – believed to be Ayodhya – had gone to Korea around 2,000 years ago, where she became Queen Heo Hwang-ok after she married King Kim Suro.

Kim also visited the banks of the Saryu river on Tuesday and welcomed artists dressed as Lord Ram and Sita as part of the “Ram Durbar”. The first lady had arrived in India on Sunday for a four-day visit. She reached Lucknow on Monday evening, and will leave for Agra on Wednesday to visit the Taj Mahal.

Adityanath had visited Ayodhya on Diwali last year as well. During his visit in 2017, he had said Ayodhya was the land of humanism where “everyone was treated equally”. He had also defended the decision to celebrate the festival in Ayodhya by citing “personal faith”.