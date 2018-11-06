Sixty-two Maoists surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, PTI reported, quoting a police officer. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh described the surrender as a “huge achievement”, and said the government’s surrender policy had succeeded and was pushing Maoists away from the path of violence.

Bastar Inspector General of Police Vivekanand Sinha said that 55 of the 62 Maoists had surrendered with their arms and ammunition in Narayanpur district.

“These surrenders clearly indicate that the Chhattisgarh government is effectively pursuing a surrender and rehabilitation policy for LWE [Left-Wing Extremism] operatives,” he tweeted. “This policy is yielding positive results and helping in positively changing the security environment of Chhattisgarh in a big way.”

He added: “I hope that the other LWE [Left-Wing Extremism] operatives will also abjure violence and join the mainstream.”

The surrenders come days before the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, to be held in two phases – the first on November 12 for 18 constituencies and on November 20 for 72 seats. Most of the seats in the first phase are located in Bastar district.

Narayanpur: 62 naxals with 51 country made weapons have surrendered before Bastar IG Vivekanand Sinha & Narayanpur SP Jitendra Shukla today. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/QAuI70oEiO — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2018